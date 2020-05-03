MHA Control Room to Be Used for Resolving Complaints of Drivers, Transporters on Passage of Cargo

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The 24x7 control room set up in the home ministry to monitor the nationwide lockdown will be used to ensure a faster resolution of the complaints of drivers and transporters on inter-state movement of cargo.

An official statement said the lockdown control room number of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) -- 1930 -- is being made available for the benefit of drivers and transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to the shutdown.

The Union government has decided to utilise the control room, where officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed for this purpose, the statement said.

The move came to ensure a faster resolution of the complaints and issues of the drivers and transporters of goods carriers, including empty trucks, for the inter-state movement across the country during the lockdown.

The MHA has already directed the states and Union territories to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks -- with or without cargo -- between states.

In addition, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) helpline number -- 1033 -- has also been made available for national highway-related grievances.

The officials deputed from MoRTH in the MHA control room will assist in complaints and grievances resolution relating to the transport sector and drivers. They would also compile the daily report on such complaints.

The cargo movement during the lockdown is governed by MHA orders and guidelines.

It provides for redressal of complaints by drivers and transporters on passage of goods carriers, including empty trucks, and inter-state movement of the driver and cleaner between their residence and the truck parking area.

This mechanism is expected to greatly address the issues and hurdles in the movement of goods across states and UTs during the lockdown, the statement said.

A 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, came into effect on March 25.

It was extended up to May 3 and again till May 17.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)