Mikel Arteta Brought Back Energy to Arsenal: Patrick Vieira

Leeds [UK], May 13 (ANI): Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira heaped praises on the Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta and said he has brought the energy back to the side.Arteta joined the Premier League side in December last year since then Arsenal just lost two games out of 15."When you're a Gunner, always a Gunner, so I'm watching them all the time, I watch their games," the Nice head coach told Ian Wright in an interview for Adidas on his YouTube channel."What is really interesting with Arteta is that he brings the energy back and it looks like they are playing for the club, but for the manager as well, and I think that is really important," he added.Vieira has been at the helm of Nice since 2018 and was linked with a return to Arsenal after Unai Emery was sacked last year."I really don't know what the future will be, but doing this job it was like being a player," Vieira said.The Frenchman said he wanted to manage a big club, but he is happy at Nice."I wanted to play at a high level, I wanted to play for the national team, I wanted to go to the World Cup, I wanted to play with the best players and there is no doubt as a coach I have the same kind of ambition," the veteran striker said."I would want to manage a team that will have a chance to win the Champions League, to play the Champions League competition," he added.The 43-year-old moved from Milan to Arsenal in 1996, spending the next nine years at the club, with a trophy haul that includes three Premier League titles and three FA Cups. (ANI)

