MMRDA Commences 2nd Phase of Setting Up of Additional 1,000-bed Facility for COVID-19 Patients

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) City town planning authority MMRDA on Wednesday said it has commenced the second phase of setting up of an additional 1,000-bed facility in BKC for COVID-19 patients.

On May 18, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over the first facility of 1,000 beds to city civic body BMC.

Last month, the authority announced that it has joined hands with Jupiter Hospital to set up a quarantine and isolation facility for non-critical COVID-19 patients at the BKC exhibition ground in wake of the rising number of cases in Mumbai.

"After successfully completing phase-I of the makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC grounds, MMRDA has begun base work and ground levelling of phase-II comprising an additional 1,000-bed facility," the authority said in a statement.

Mumbai has, so far, reported over 22,000 coronavirus-positive cases and the death toll has crossed the 800 mark.

"The second phase will have 100 beds with ICU facility, while the other 900 beds will be divided into oxygen and non-oxygen facility equally. The phase-II facility will be treating critical symptomatic patients," it said.

