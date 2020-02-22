Mobile Phones Seized from Four Madhyamik Examinees

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Mobile phones were seized from four Madhyamik examinees on the fourth day of the class 10 board examinations on Saturday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.

The students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams, the Board said in a statement.

It said that the mobiles phones were seized in West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, Coochbehar and Malda districts.

No electronic device is allowed inside the exam centres.

Mobile phones were seized from five Madhyamik examinees in Malda and North 24 Parganas districts on February 19.

The authorities have suspended internet services in some areas near schools spread over 42 blocks of the state, to prevent malpractices.

Board officials said there was no report of any purported image of history question paper being circulated on Whatsapp on Saturday.

During the first three days of the examination, purported images of Bengali, English and Geography question papers were shared on WhatsApp shortly after the start of the exams but the Board claimed there was no leak of question papers.

