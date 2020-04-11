Mohali : Max Hospital Granted Permission to Collect COVID-19 Samples

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Mohali District Magistrate Grish Dayalan on Friday granted permission to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Phase-6 to collect samples for testing of COVID-19. "The management of the hospital shall fully comply with the directions issued by the Punjab Government and the ICMR in this regard," said Dayalan. The hospital after collection of samples would send the same to the Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi for testing as per the Government guidelines.Also, the hospital shall charge as per the rates fixed by the ICMR and the Government. (ANI)

