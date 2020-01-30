Mohammad Kaif Explains Why New Zealand's Are Most Loved Cricket Team

Mohammad Kaif (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 30: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Thursday hailed New Zealand's spirit of cricket gesture during the quarter-final match against West Indies in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. He further explained why the Kiwis have been the most loved team in recent times.

"Mastery begins with humility. The legacy being so beautifully carried forward by the next generation of New Zealand stars. There is a reason why they are the most loved team of our times #SpiritOfCricket," Kaif tweeted.

Spirit of Cricket was once again at display during the U-19 World Cup match, as New Zealand players took the injured West Indies' batsman off the field. New Zealand's Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field made the heartwarming gesture during the quarter-final and they took the injured Windies batter, Kirk McKenzie, off the field. Virat Kohli After IND vs NZ 3rd 2020, 'Thought at One Stage We're Gone, New Zealand Deserved to Win'.

The incident took place during the 48th over of the West Indies' innings. McKenzie was the final batsman to be dismissed. However, the batter found it difficult to walk off the field due to cramps. It was then that the New Zealand players decided to carry the player off the field.

Batsman Rohit Sharma also hailed the gesture, saying: "So good to see this #SpiritOfCricket at its best".New Zealand managed to defeat West Indies in the quarter-final. In a thrilling encounter, Kiwis managed to win the match by two wickets.

Chasing 238, Kiwis won the match in the last over. At once stage, New Zealand was struggling after being reduced to 153/8. In the end, Joey Field (38*) and Kristian Clarke (46*) took the Kiwis over the line. Now the side will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Africa and Bangladesh.

