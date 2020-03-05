MP Govt Transfers DGP, Names Johri as New State Police Chief

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Vivek Johri as the new Director General of Police (DGP) and transferred the incumbent V K Singh to the sports and youth welfare department as its director, official sources said here.

Both Singh and Johri, who is currently on central deputation, are 1984-batchIndian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Johri, at present serving as Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), will take charge as DGP on his return from central deputation, the sources said.

Till then, DG Cyber Cell, Rajendra Kumar (1985 batch) will officiate as the DGP along with his current responsibilities, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)