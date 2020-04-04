Madhya Pradesh: Tablighi Jamaat Event Attendee, Student Test Positive for Novel Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Khargone, April 4: Two people, one of whom attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, health officials said. The number of COVID-19 patients in the district now stands at three, one of whom, a 65-year-old, had died in Indore last week, they said.

"A 49-year-old man from here who had gone to South Africa and then flown to Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat event has tested positive on Saturday. He is a resident of Sahkar Nagar here and had returned to Khargone on March 19," said Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Rajni Dabar. Babita Phogat Back on Twitter, Shares Same 'Communal Post' on Nizamuddin Markaz That Got Her Account Removed.

At least 9,000 people participated at a congregation at the organisation's Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

"The second patient is a 34-year-old resident of Asangaon here. He had reached Delhi from France, where he studies medicine, and had even spent 14-days in isolation before reaching Khargone on March 15," Dabar said.

Meanwhile, district authorities said a containment area of three kilometre radius had been formed around the houses of the two patients and people there have been home quarantined and health teams are carrying out surveys as per protocol.

