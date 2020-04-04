Babita Phogat Back on Twitter, Shares Same 'Communal Post' on Nizamuddin Markaz That Got Her Account Removed

Babita Phogat | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 4: Indian wrestler Babita Phogat re-shared the "communal post" on Nizamuddin Markaz after her account was restored by Twitter India. The Commonwealth Gold medalist that stoked a row with her controversial remarks against those who had gathered at the Nizamuddin Markaz in mid-March. After returning to the microblogging site, Phogat shared a screenshot of her deleted post and asked her followers to explain whether she was wrong.

"Due to this tweet my account was deleted and today it has started again. Dear countrymen, I want to know from you whether I was wrong in sharing this post?" Phogat posted on social media. India's COVID-19 Cases Surge to 2,902 Cases With Over 600 Infections in Last 24 Hours.

See Babita Phogat's Tweet

इस ट्वीट के कारण ट्विटर ने मेरे अकाउंट को बंद किया था और रिमूव करने पर ही आज दोबारा शुरू किया है। प्यारे देशवासियों मैं आपसे पूछना चाहूंगी क्या मैं गलत थी ?? pic.twitter.com/OhetvpvkqS — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 4, 2020

Phogat, a former Olympic participant and a member of the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had drawn massive flak on social media for the tweet which got her account suspended. The action against her was taken by Twitter India after several users reported her tweet to the social media giant. Hey, Government of India! Please Ban 'Hate Porn' on Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, TV News Channels and Websites to Save Our Country.

The Nizamuddin Markaz event, held in mid-March, is linked to nearly one-fifth of the total COVID-19 cases in India. Out of the 2,902 cases recorded so far, over 650 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Out of the total 68 deaths, 15 are related to the Jamaat event, the Health Ministry said.

The Markaz event organisers, in their defence, said the congregation was called between March 13-15 -- nearly nine days before the Centre had imposed the nationwide lockdown. The Delhi government, however, charged them of violating a March 13 order issued in the national capital territory which barred all forms of mass gatherings.