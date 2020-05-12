MP's Coronavirus Tally Nears 4,000-mark; Four More Die

Bhopal, May 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh shot up to 3,986 on Tuesday as 201 more people were found infected by the disease in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose to 225, health officials said.

The virus claimed the lives of four more persons since Monday night, taking the toll in the state to 225, they added.

Two deaths were reported from Indore and one each from Bhopal and Burhanpur, the officials said.

With Sidhi reporting its first coronavirus case on Saturday, the virus has now spread to a total of 42 districts in the state.

Of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic, Indore alone has reported 92 fatalities so far. It is the worst-affected district in the state and one of the coronavirus htspots in the country.

It has so far reported 2,016 confirmed cases, 81 of them since Monday night, the officials said.

Since Monday night, 30 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 27 in Ujjain, 20 in Khandwa, seven each in Neemuch and Dhar, five in Dewas, four each in Bhind and Jabalpur, three each in Khargone, Mandsaur, Gwalior and Morena and one each in Raisen, Ratlam and Satna, they said.

With this, Bhopal now has 804 cases, Ujjain 264, Jabalpur 137, Khargone 92, Dhar 86, Khandwa 79, Raisen 65, Mandsaur 54, Dewas 53, Neemuch 34, Gwalior 29, Morena 25, Ratlam 24, Bhind eight and Satna five.

The number of cases in other districts is: Burhanpur 60, Hoshangabad 37, Barwani 26, thirteen each in Agar Malwa and Vidisha, Sagar 10, Shajapur 8, Chhindwara 5, Sheopur 4, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Rewa, Shahdol, Shivpuri and Tikamgarh, two each in Ashok Nagar, Dindori, Jhabua and Sehore and one each in Betul, Guna, Mandla, Panna and Seoni.

Apart from Indore (92) and Bhopal (34), 45 persons died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each in Jabalpur, Khandwa and Dewas, six in Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Raisen and Hoshangabad, two in Dhar and one each in Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

As many as 1,860 people have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases in MP stood at 1,901, the officials said.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 3,986, active cases 1,901, new cases 201, deaths 225, discharged 1,860, total number of tested people 80,885. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)