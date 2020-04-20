'MS Dhoni, Number Seven': Dwayne Bravo Shares Glimpse of His New Song

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Monday shared a glimpse of his new song that he has created for wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni.The official handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Champion @DJBravo47's next song is for 'his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah' - @msdhoni No.7".At the starting of the video, Bravo said: "This is a sample of a song that I am working on and it is for my brother MS Dhoni.Dhoni and Bravo are team-mates at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. Both players enjoy great camaraderie and Bravo has often credited the former India skipper for always showing faith in him.In the thirty-second slip, Bravo can be humming the lyrics, which go as follows: "MS Dhoni, number seven, MS Dhoni, number seven, all of Ranchi shouting Dhoni, all of India shouting Mahi, all of Chennai shouting Thala, MS Dhoni is a world-beater".Bravo has been with the CSK since 2011. He has played a total of 104 matches for the franchise, picking up 121 wickets.The all-rounder has also managed to win the Purple Cap (most wickets in IPL) two times (2013 and 2015).CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011 and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni.Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament.Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket.IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)