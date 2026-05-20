Gold Rate Today, May 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices in India traded flat with a marginal upward bias on Wednesday, May 20, consolidating after recent volatility. According to leading market tracker Good Returns, the price of 24-karat gold stands at INR 15,705 per gram, up slightly by INR 1 from yesterday. Similarly, 22-karat gold, widely used for jewellery, is priced at INR 14,396 per gram, marking a nominal increase of INR 1. The stability in the domestic bullion market comes as international spot gold consolidates ahead of key global economic data releases later today.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 20, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

National Price Breakdown of Gold

The stable pricing pattern extends across various weights and purities nationwide. For consumers tracking larger retail purchase quantities, the standard benchmarks are as follows:

24-Karat Gold (99.9 per cent Purity): The rate for 10 grams is INR 1,57,050, compared to yesterday's close of INR 1,57,040.

The rate for 10 grams is INR 1,57,050, compared to yesterday's close of INR 1,57,040. 22-Karat Gold (91.6 per cent Purity): The traditional jewellery segment is trading at INR 1,43,960 per 10 grams, up by INR 10 from Tuesday's rate of INR 1,43,950.

The traditional jewellery segment is trading at INR 1,43,960 per 10 grams, up by INR 10 from Tuesday's rate of INR 1,43,950. 18-Karat Gold: The low-purity option, often preferred for diamond-studded jewellery, is currently priced at INR 11,779 per gram or INR 1,17,790 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today, May 20, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,44,110 INR 1,57,200 Mumbai INR 1,43,960 INR 1,57,050 Chennai INR 1,48,710 INR 1,62,230 Ahmedabad INR 1,44,010 INR 1,57,100 Kolkata INR 1,43,960 INR 1,57,050 Bengaluru INR 1,43,960 INR 1,57,050 Hyderabad INR 1,43,960 INR 1,57,050 Jaipur INR 1,44,110 INR 1,57,200 Pune INR 1,43,960 INR 1,57,050 Noida INR 1,44,110 INR 1,57,200 Gurugram INR 1,44,110 INR 1,57,200 Ghaziabad INR 1,44,110 INR 1,57,200 Lucknow INR 1,44,110 INR 1,57,200 Bhopal INR 1,44,010 INR 1,57,100 Jodhpur INR 1,44,100* INR 1,57,190* Srinagar INR 1,44,100* INR 1,57,190*

Market Factors and Outlook

Commodity analysts note that domestic retail price stability mirrors international spot gold trends, where prices are holding close to the $4,540 per troy ounce mark. The market is currently taking a cautious approach ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes scheduled for release tonight. The document is heavily scrutinised by traders to gauge future interest rate pathways in the United States, which directly influences the US Dollar index and gold's safe-haven appeal. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 19, 2026.

Furthermore, domestic factors like import duties and fluctuations in the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar continue to act as a floor for local pricing, balancing out any temporary soft spots in international trade.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).