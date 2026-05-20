Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to Eden Gardens today, 20 May, to face Mumbai Indians in a must-win Match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While the home team fights to preserve its mathematical chances of reaching the playoffs, environmental and atmospheric conditions in West Bengal are set to heavily influence tactical planning. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

With the tournament reaching its final league stretch, regional weather conditions have become a primary focus for teams tracking qualification variables.

Kolkata Temperature and Rain Probability

According to data provided by Google Weather for Kolkata, West Bengal, daytime conditions are classified as mostly sunny with a current temperature of 34°C. However, due to severe atmospheric moisture, the real-feel temperature has soared to an oppressive 46°C. Wind speeds are currently clocked at 5 mph blowing from the south. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: How RR’s Win Over LSG Impacts PBKS, CSK, DC and KKR's Chances

For the evening hours during active play, the Alipore Meteorological Office indicates that the maximum daytime temperature will peak at 37°C before dropping to a low of 29°C at night. The daytime rain probability stands at a nominal 5 per cent, which increases slightly to 15 per cent during the night. While regional thundershowers remain a minor 40 per cent possibility over the next few days, weather analysts indicate that the likelihood of a major rain disruption during match hours tonight remains slim.

Kolkata Weather Live

Kolkata's Humidity and Dew Factor

The defining factor of tonight's encounter will be the exceptional humidity levels, which are currently resting at 71 per cent and forecast to average 66 per cent across the day. This high moisture content will subject players to stifling, muggy conditions on the field, testing the physical endurance of both bowling units.

Furthermore, a substantial evening dew factor is anticipated to settle over the Eden Gardens outfield during the second innings. Ground staff will monitor the outfield closely, but a wet turf will inevitably make the leather ball slippery, creating a significant challenge for the spin bowlers of both sides as they attempt to maintain their grip and control variations.

The flat nature of the Eden Gardens pitch traditionally lends itself to high-scoring encounters. Given the clear skies, minimal risk of rain-induced overs reduction, and the impending heavy dew, the coin toss at 19:00 IST will be a vital strategic junction.

The captain winning the toss is widely expected to elect to bowl first. Chasing a target under lights with a wet outfield generally accelerates the ball along the turf, giving a distinct advantage to the side batting second and neutralizing early bowling pressure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).