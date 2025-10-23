Mumbai, October 23: People stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai, where a fire broke out earlier on Thursday, were rescued by personnel of the fire department. Speaking about the incident, Saliq Khan, a neighbouring resident, said, "When we woke up this morning, we saw fire on the top four floors of the building. It was a massive fire. I called the PCR, and the fire team arrived. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West, Many Stranded on Building’s Top Floor; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

He further said, "The fire was later controlled. Some people have been trapped in the building. They are getting rescued by the fire officials." A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai on Thursday morning. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was declared a Level-II call. Fire at ISRO Building: Blaze Erupts at ISRO’s IT Server Building in Ahmedabad, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

People Rescued After a Fire Broke out at JMS Business Centre

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai, where a fire broke out, are being rescued by the personnel of the fire department. pic.twitter.com/EJg1XXHYWr — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. No injuries have been reported. More details on the cause of the fire are awaited.

