Mumbai, October 23: A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident has been declared a Level-II call. Mumbai Fire: People Stranded on Top Floors After Massive Blaze Erupts at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai

Level-II fire reported at JNS Business Center high rise , S.V. Road, Behrampada, near Gandhi School. MFB, Police, 108 Ambulance, PWD, BMC Ward Staff & Power Dept None reported so details awaited.#Mumbai #FireAlert #Jogeshwari #BMC #MFB pic.twitter.com/FCRxbzNW8h — Sameer Surve (@sameerreporter) October 23, 2025

People Stranded on Building’s Top Floor

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People seen stranded on the top floor of JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai where a massive fire has broken out. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/htbPRNz5nM — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Rescue Operations Underway

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Firefighters carry out operation to douse the flames at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai where a massive fire has broken out. pic.twitter.com/PFg44Oj4SM — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. As per initial reports, several people are stranded on the top floor of the building. Rescue operations are currently in progress. No injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

