Mumbai Sees Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Today as 184 People Test Positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Mumbai recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 184 people tested positive for the disease.Maharashtra Health department said, "328 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,648 in the state. Highest 184 of the new cases have been recorded in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area followed by Pune which reported 78 cases."According to the BMC, In Mumbai's Dharavi area, 16 new cases have been reported. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 117 in Dharavi with ten deaths reported till now. Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 14,792, including 12,289 active cases. So far, 2,014 patients have either been cured or discharged while 488 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

