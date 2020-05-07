Mumbai's Dharavi Reports 50 New COVID-19 Cases Today

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 7 (ANI): A total of 50 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Dharavi on Thursday after which the total number of cases in the slum area rose to 783. No new death was reported today."50 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi today, taking the total number of positive cases to 783 in the area. No new death has been reported today. The toll remains 21," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.According to the Union Health Ministry's website, Maharashtra is the worst-hit part of the country with 16,758 COVID-19 cases and 651 deaths. The total number of corona cases in the country has risen to 52,952 with 1,783 deaths. (ANI)

