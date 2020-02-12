MWC 2020: Nokia Joins Absentee List

Espoo [Finland], Feb 12 (ANI): Nokia is the latest to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event that is scheduled to take place later this month, over health risks associated with the spread of coronavirus. In its official release, the company said that it has been monitoring the outbreak of the virus and has decided to cancel its participation at MWC 2020.Similar to Ericsson and LG, Nokia will also host separate "Nokia Live" events to showcase its new products and demos directly to customers. (ANI)

