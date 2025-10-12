Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Netherlands are leading Group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 13 points from 5 matches played so far. They face Finland at home next where in a victory will take them an inch closer to booking their place in World Cup next year. The Dutch defeated Malta 0-4 in their previous game and are in sublime form at the moment. Their opponents Finland are third in the standings, level on points with second placed Poland. This game is crucial for them as they need a positive result here to stay relevant in the qualification race. Portugal 1-0 Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ruben Neves Stoppage Time Winner Helps Selecao das Quinas Earn Third-Straight Win After Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty

Memphis Depay will lead the attack for the Netherlands with Coady Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong supporting him from the wings. Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, and Tijjani Reijnders make up the midfield three for the Dutch and given the wealth of talent these players possess, the Dutch should dominate in the middle of the pitch. Skipper Virgil van Dijk brings a sense of calmness to their defence and should partner Jan Paul van Hecke at the back.

Robert Ivanov is suspended for Finland due to accumulation of yellow cards and skipper Lukas Hradecky misses out through injury. Kaan Kairinen will sit deep and orchestrate play with the help of Robin Lod and Adam Markhiev. Joel Pohjanpalo will be the focal point in the final third with Oliver Antman and Benjamin Kallman as the wide attackers.

Netherlands vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Sunday, October 12 Time 9:30 PM IST Venue Stadion Anđelko Herjavec, Varazdin Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When Netherlands vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Netherlands National Football Team are set to host the Finland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Sunday, October 12. The Croatia vs Gibraltar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, and will start at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Netherlands vs Finland live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channel. For Netherlands vs Finland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Netherlands vs Finland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Netherlands have a great squad with a fine balance between defence and attack. They will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win.

