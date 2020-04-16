Nadda Holds Meeting with BJYM Office-bearers over COVID-19 Relief Measures

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday conducted a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national office bearers to review the party's various programmes to help the needy people and spread awareness about COVID-19.The meeting was conducted via video conference and party's national general secretary BL Santhosh was also present."Reviewed the various campaigns being run by the party along with the national office bearers to help the needy people and bring awareness to COVID-19," Nadda tweeted.The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 12,759, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

