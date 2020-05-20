Naidu Expresses Concern over Cyclone Amphan; Speaks with Minister, RS MPs to Ascertain Impact

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted saying Naidu has expressed concern over the situation arising out of the cyclone.

According to latest reports, an extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph roared into West Bengal on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain and leaving a trail of destruction that left at least two people dead.

"He spoke to the Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and Rajya Sabha MPs Manas Ranjan Bhunia & Sukhendu Sekhar Roy to ascertain the impact in West Bengal following the landfall of the cyclone," the VP Secretariat said.

