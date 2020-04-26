Naveen Patnaik Talks to Uddhav Thackeray to Facilitate Return of Odia Workers Staying in Maharashtra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over video conference to facilitate the safe, secure and systematic return of Odia workers staying in Maharastra.Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined the discussion from Delhi."It was decided that the Odia workers in Maharastra will be brought back in a safe, secure and systematic manner to Odisha. It was decided that the Chief Secretaries of both the states will discuss and finalise a plan of action and assign duties to senior officers for smooth coordination," said a statement from the Odisha CMO.The statement said, bus will be a primary mode of transportation for the workers. In addition to this, other modes of transportation will also be explored.All those interested to come back to Odisha will have to go through mandatory registration and will have to remain in quarantine once they reach Odisha. They will also get all other facilities as per the provision.Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised to waive all types of taxes on the buses carrying Odia workers. It was also decided that the Governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be requested for a similar waiver of road tax for the buses carrying Odia workers, the statement said."Both the governments will work in coordination with each other for appropriate safety and security of Odia workers in Maharastra, both the Chief Minister's agreed," the statement added. (ANI)

