NDRF-like Fund for Districts Not Covered by Crop Insurance

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said on Thursday that ten districts where crop insurance companies have no presence will get aid from a fund on the lines of the National Disaster Relief Fund.

He was responding to a question in the Legislative Council about the reach of crop insurance.

"There are 10 districts where no crop insurance company has an office. So the state will provide financial assistance on the lines of NDRF in these districts if any natural calamity happens there," the minister said.

He also added that steps had been taken to ensure that crop insurance companies process claims for Kharif season 2019 season at the earliest.

