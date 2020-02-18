News Time, Sangpad Pratidin Win CSJC Media Football Tournament

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) News Time and Sangbad Pratidin clinched the top honours in electronic and print categories respectively in the CSJC-IFA Media Football Tournament here on Tuesday.

News Time beat Calcutta News 2-1 with Ajay Dutta scoring both the goals, while in the print section Sangbad Pratidin pipped The Telegraph 3-2 in tie-breaker after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation time.

In the regulation time, Abhijit Majumdar scored for The Telegraph while Debanjan Nandy equalised for the Sangbad Pratidin in the regulation time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)