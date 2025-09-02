Renowned Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar, who has composed over 700 songs for Odia and Sambalpuri films, has been hospitalised in critical condition at a private hospital in Cuttack’s CDA area. The composer, known for films like Love Story, Sister Sridevi and Golmaal Love, was first admitted to a medical facility three days ago after a significant drop in his sodium levels. Despite initial treatment, his condition required more intensive care, leading to his transfer to the CDA hospital’s ICU on Sunday. Not Sure What the Difference Between Public Health Emergency of International Concern ... - Latest Tweet by World Health Organization.

Fans and Industry Colleagues Express Concern

Family members are by his side, while several Odia film personalities, including Pradyumna Lenka and Sritam Das, visited him to check on his health. "He was not able to eat or drink on his own, and his sodium levels didn't improve as expected. We hope the treatment here helps him recover quickly. He is gradually responding, which is a good sign," said actor Sritam Das.

Underlying Health Issues and Recent Activity

Sources revealed that Majumdar had been under medication for liver ailments for several days. His condition reportedly worsened during Ganesh Puja music programmes on August 27, after which he was rushed for immediate medical care. Doctors continue to monitor his progress.

