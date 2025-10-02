Abuja, October 2: At least 26 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Niger River in Kogi State, southern Nigeria. Pakistan Boat Capsize: 5 Die As Boat Carrying Flood Evacuees Capsizes in Multan District.

Local sources said the accident took place while the boat was carrying traders from Ibaji to a market in Ilushi, Edo State, before it overturned in the river. The death toll is expected to rise.

