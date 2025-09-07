Islamabad, September 7: At least five people died and over 12 were rescued in Pakistan's flood-affected southern Punjab province after a boat carrying evacuees capsized, Al Jazeera reported. According to Pakistan's disaster management authority, the boat overturned on Saturday in the Multan district because of strong currents, but the majority of passengers were saved. Flooding from the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 4,100 villages, forcing over two million people to flee their homes, according to figures shared on Saturday by Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed.

Nearly 900 people have been killed in monsoon floods in Pakistan since June, according to figures from the United Nations, as quoted by Al Jazeera. People have left their belongings and are trying to save their lives, as per Al Jazeera. Most people have no protection. Tens of thousands of acres of land with standing crops are lost. Mango orchards are all submerged. By September, the monsoon season would typically have ended but the Meteorological Department was predicting a 10th monsoon spell to arrive soon. Pakistan Floods: ECP Postpones By-Elections Due to Widespread Flooding Triggered by Heavy Rainfall.

Global warming has worsened monsoon rains this year in Pakistan, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to a new study. Downpours and cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and landslides across the mountainous north and northwest in recent months. The situation remains critical at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River, where extremely high flood levels persist. The DG also warned of the possibility of flash flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from September 7 to 9, as per ARY News. Pakistan Floods: PDMA Issues Alert as Sutlej, Chenab Rivers Overflow.

In light of the warnings, the PDM has issued alerts to the Departments of Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forestry, Livestock, and Transport to remain on high alert. Emergency control rooms have been activated, and staff members are on standby to handle the situation. The PDMA DG urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures issued by authorities and to cooperate with the administration during emergency evacuations, as per ARY News.

