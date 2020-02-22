Nine Labourers Killed as Mine Collapses in Pakistan

World. (File Image)

Peshawar, Feb 22 (PTI) At least nine labourers were killed and eight others injured when a marble mine collapsed due to landsliding in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, Official of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Informed.

The marble mine caved in in Bampokha area of district Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Fifteen miners are still buried under the debris of the mine. Rescue operation with the support of the Army is underway to retrieve the miners. PTI AYZ

