No Guidelines from K'taka Govt to Bring Back People Stranded at State Border: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the state government of not preparing proper guidelines to bring back people who are stranded near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border areas. "No proper guidelines have been given to officials to bring back people who are stranded near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. From the last 45 days, many of these people have not got any relief nor are there any proper directions or guidelines from the state government," alleged Kumaraswamy.He also accused the state government of cheating the people of Karnataka."Karnataka government is cheating people the same way it cheated with the flood compensation. The state government had announced lakhs of rupees as compensation to those who lost houses in the flood last year. But nobody has got the records or details as to how many people got benefited from it," he added.Fifty-three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, the state government said.The total number of cases in the state is at 847, including 405 discharged and 31 deaths so far, the bulletin said. (ANI)

