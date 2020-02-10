No Recession as People Are Wearing Coats, Not 'kurta' Says BJP MP

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast said here on Sunday that people are wearing coats and jackets instead of traditional 'kurta' and 'dhoti', which shows that there is no recession in the country."There have been discussions in Delhi and the world, about a recession. If there was any recession, we would have come here wearing 'kurta' and 'dhoti', not coats and jackets. If there was a recession we would not have bought clothes, pants, and pajamas," he said while addressing a public meeting here.He further said that India is the country of villages and not just metropolitan cities."I want to inform you that this country is a country of 6.5 lakh villages and not just cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Hedgewar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Jai Prakash Narain had expressed confidence in the villagers and helped the country gain independence," he added.Earlier, the Congress and 19 opposition parties on January 13 accused the BJP-led Central government of "complete mismanagement' of the economy.They had said there has been an "alarming deterioration" in the livelihood status of the vast majority of people "due to the complete mismanagement of the Indian economy by the Modi government."Government data released on January 13 showed that retail inflation had risen to 7.35 percent in December 2019 as compared to 5.54 percent in the previous month. (ANI)

