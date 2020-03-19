NRAI Postpones Olympic Selection Committee Meeting Due to Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed its Olympic selection committee meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, as well as all coaching camps proposed in April due to coronavirus. NRAI President Raninder Singh said the health of athletes, coaches and administrative staff are of paramount importance to them."The health of our athletes, coaches and administrative staff are of paramount importance to us. We urge all Olympic bound Shooters and National coaches to refrain from coming to the range till further notice and request they continue with their respective training schedules from their home bases, as best as they can," Singh said in a statement."The senior coaches are also specifically requested to refrain from travel. These are trying times, but we should ensure that we not lose focus of the larger goal. We wish them all the very best and the pink of health," he added.The public dealings at the NRAI House in Tughlaqabad have also been stopped with immediate effect till March 31. No visitors will be allowed and senior NRAI officials will continue to work from their respective homes.Earlier in the day, the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry advised all sports organisations and their affiliate units to suspend all the events, competitions or selection trials until April 15. (ANI)

