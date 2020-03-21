Odisha Forms Teams to Trace 3 Persons Who Came in Contact with Odisha Forms Teams to Trace 3 Persons Who Came in Contact with COVID-19 Patient

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday formed nine teams to trace three persons who came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, officials said.

The Odisha government's spokesperson for COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said swab and blood samples of 77 persons have been tested so far, of which two have tested positive, 74 have tested negative and the report of one person is awaited.

Noting that the conditions of both the COVID-19 patients are stable, Bagchi said 56 persons have identified with whom the second COVID-19 patient had come in contact.

"Communication has been established with 53 of the 56 persons and nine teams have been formed to trace the whereabouts of the remaining three persons," he said.

Bagchi said that 23 of the 56 persons who came with contact with the second COVID-19 patient have been admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital.

He said the state government has decided to give 5 kg of rice at the rate of Rs 1 per kg for the tri-monthly cycle of April to June.

Distribution of the ration will begin on March 24, he said.

Bagchi said that mid-day meal ration to students for three months will be given at one go.

