Olen Zellweger's 1st Playoff Goal Sends Ducks to Overtime Against Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger scored his first career playoff goal from the left circle to tie it at 2 with 3:05 left and send Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights into overtime Tuesday night.

Tomas Hertl had put the Golden Knights ahead at 4:48 of the third period.

The winner will take a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 on Thursday night in Anaheim.

Also Read | Princess Kate Heads to Italy in First Solo Trip After Cancer Goes into Remission.

Anaheim’s Beckett Sennecke extended his goals streak to four games with a power-play score. Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier each has two assists and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves in regulation.

Hertl had gone 29 straight games going back to the regular season without a goal but now has two in two games. He also had the primary assist on Pavel Dorofeyev's power-play goal in the first period. Carter Hart stopped 34 shots.

Ducks center Ryan Poehling was helped off the ice after being checked hard into the boards by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb nearly midway through the first period. McNabb received a five-minute major for interference and was sent to the dressing room with a game misconduct, costing the Golden Knights a first-pair blue liner.

Also Read | Iran War’s Full Impact on US Grocery Prices May Take Months to Appear.

The Ducks got a goal off the power play when Sennecke scored off a rebound. Dorofeyev answered after taking the puck from Chris Kreider, shifting to the slot and snapping a shot past Dostal.

Then came the swapped goals in the third period, with Zellweger taking advantage of extended offensive zone time to force extra play.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).