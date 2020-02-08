On-duty Polling Officer Dies in Delhi's Babarpur Area

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A polling officer died on duty at a polling station in Babarpur area in the national capital on Saturday morning after complaining of heart problems, officials said.

The officer, Udham Singh, was a teacher, they said.

At around 7 am, Singh's health condition deteriorated and after he complained of discomfort and choking, a staff member, along with police, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior official said.

Heart problem seems to be the cause of the death, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)