One More Dies of Coronavirus as 37 Fresh Cases Surface in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old man infected with coronavirus died in Punjab on Tuesday as the state reported 37 new cases, 14 of them railway police personnel.

The death of the Amritsar man, who was also diagnosed with HIV and tuberculosis, took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 32, a health bulletin said.

So far, the state has reported 1,914 virus cases.

A health bulletin said, 14 Railway Protection Force jawans were among the 16 testing positive for the infection in Ludhiana.

Nine cases were detected in Jalandhar, eight in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Patiala, Fazilka, Amritsar and Kapurthala, the bulletin said.

Three coronavirus patients–two in Jalandhar and one in Mohali—were discharged after they were fully cured of the virus, taking the total number of recovered people to 171, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 297 coronavirus cases; followed by 197 in Jalandhar; 158 in Tarn Taran; 143 in Ludhiana; 122 in Gurdaspur; 103 in SBS Nagar; 102 in Mohali; 99 in Patiala; 91 in Hoshiarpur; 88 in Sangrur; 65 in Muktsar; 59 in Moga; 56 in Rupnagar; 55 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 46 in Faridkot; 44 in Ferozepur; 41 in Fazilka; 40 in Bathinda; 32 in Mansa; 29 in Pathankot; 26 in Kapurthala; and 21 in Barnala.

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said, adding that till now 43,999 samples have been taken, of which 39,060 were declared negative while reports of 3,025 are awaited.

There are 1,711 active cases in the state now, it said.

