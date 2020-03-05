One More Held in 'goli Maro' Case in Bengal; Total 7 Arrested

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) The Kolkata Police on Thursday apprehended one more person for allegedly raising the provocative slogan, "desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro..." (shoot the traitors), during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally here, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

Mukesh Singh was arrested from Chakraberia area of South Kolkata early in the morning.

"Singh was seen in the group of people who were raising the slogan on Sunday. We have arrested him," a police official said.

Like the six alleged "BJP supporters" earlier nabbed in this connection, Singh has been booked for promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, committing public mischief, he said.

The Kolkata Police arrested Prasanta Sarkar, Sandeep Sonkar and Sujit Barua in the past three days in connection with the case after they were identified from video footage.

Among the three arrested earlier, two -- Pankaj Prasad and Surendra Kumar Tewary -- have been remanded to police custody, while Dhruva Basu was granted bail by a city court on Monday on grounds of age and ill health.

The state BJP leadership has been denying the involvement of any party worker in the incident and termed it as the "handiwork of the ruling Trinamool Congress".

The men shouted the slogan while they were passing the Maidan Market in downtown Esplanade en route to the rally venue at nearby Shahid Minar ground on Sunday.

There has been a controversy over the raising of such slogans by BJP workers and leaders during Delhi Assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)