One More Patient Recovers in HP, Una Becomes Coronavirus-free

Shimla, May 3 (PTI) One more COVID-19 patient recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 34, officials said.

Forty-one coronavirus cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far and the number of active cases in the state is only one.

The last patient from Una district has recovered from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Una district had the highest number of 16 coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh. All of them have recovered one by one and Una has become coronavirus-free now.

Sixteen patients from Una district, six from Chamba, five from Solan, four from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one patient from Sirmaur district have recovered so far.

No fresh coronavirus case has been reported in the state for the past 10 days, Dhiman said.

Of the 333 samples sent for testing on Sunday, 134 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, he added.

These tests are being conducted at five laboratories in Himachal Pradesh at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, Palampur''s Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Kangra, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLBSGMC) Nerchowk in Mandi and Kasauli''s Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

A patient from Sirmaur district is being treated at Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Out of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, 11 are coronavirus-free.

Four patients from Solan district were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan district's Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. PTI DJI

