'Only Reporting Work Happened': BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar Takes Jibe at Thackeray's Meeting with Sonia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday took a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that only reporting work happened in the talks."He met PM Modi today if he does not meet Sonia Gandhi then it would be difficult for him as the remote control is not working from Bandra's Matoshree (ShivSena chief's residence). Delhi's Matoshree (apparently referring to Congress headquarters or Sonia Gandhi's residence) has remote control now. He met Sonia Gandhi too. I think only reporting work happened in the meeting," Mungantiwar told ANI.More than two months after taking over as Maharashtra CM, Thackeray arrived in the national capital on Friday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi.The BJP leader termed the Shiv Sena's alliance with NCP and Congress as "unnatural"."This alliance is unnatural. On March 7, Uddhav Thackeray is going to Ayodhya to take blessings of Shri Ram. And whom he considers as Chanakya and his ideal (Sharad Pawar) says there should be Babri Masjid at Ayodhya and a Trust should be made for the mosque. That's why I feel there is no combination of thought among them (MVA govt). They have joined hands against their ideology to fulfill their dreams," he said. (ANI)

