Opposing BJP Does Not Amount to Opposing Hindus: RSS Leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): In a significant statement, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday said that opposing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not amount to opposing the Hindus of the country."The BJP does not mean Hindu community, and opposing BJP does not amount to opposing the Hindus. The political fight will continue but it should not be linked to Hindus," he said while addressing a press conference here.The RSS ideologue was addressing a gathering at Dona Paula here on Sunday.Joshi's remarks are significant a section portrays the BJP as representing the Hindus as a whole and opposing the party is projected as being anti-Hindu or even anti-national. Earlier, Goa RSS Chief Laxman Behare on February 5 said Hindu dharma is a must to save the eternal values of the world."The RSS has been putting efforts to take India to newer heights in the world. The organisational structure of Hindu dharma is a must to save the eternal values of the world. The Sangh is trying to establish those values in society since the past 94 years," Behare had said.He had said that Bhaiyaji Joshi would visit Goa on February 8 and 9."Joshi has invited all 40 MLAs, Goa Archbishop and others to create awareness about the RSS and its work among the people," he had said. (ANI)

