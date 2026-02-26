FC Goa are set to host Sporting Club Delhi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium in Fatorda on 26 February 2026. This Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 fixture represents a vital opportunity for the home side to build early-season momentum, whilst the visitors continue the search for their first points of the campaign. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season

Where To Watch FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025–26?

Fans looking to follow the match live have official telecast and streaming options available across India. While many viewers search for free streaming links, the official digital broadcasting rights for the current ISL season are held by FanCode.

Live Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: Viewers can stream the game online via the FanCode app and website (a subscription or specific match pass is required).

Match Fact Detail Information
Fixture FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi
Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26
Date 26 February 2026
Kick-off Time 19:30 IST
Venue PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa
Official Streaming FanCode (App and Website)
TV Telecast Sony Sports TEN 2

FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi Match Preview

Under head coach Manolo Márquez, FC Goa approach the game with confidence following a solid 2-0 away victory against Mohammedan Sporting. With four points from their opening two fixtures, a win at Fatorda could temporarily take the Gaurs to the top of the ISL standings.

In contrast, ISL debutants Sporting Club Delhi have faced a challenging introduction to the league. Managed by Tomasz Tchorz, the newly rebranded capital side suffered consecutive defeats to Bengaluru FC and East Bengal. The visitors will aim to tighten their defence and establish their playing identity against a well-organised Goan outfit.

