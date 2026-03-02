Mumbai, March 2: The Hindu community in Pakistan has announced that it will celebrate the upcoming festival of Holi (Festival of Colours) with "simplicity and restraint" this year. The decision follows an appeal from President Asif Ali Zardari, who cited heightening regional tensions and security concerns on Pakistan's western border and the wider Middle East as reasons for a more somber observance. Holi, the traditional Hindu festival of colors, is scheduled for March 4. However, large-scale public festivities and massive gatherings are expected to be toned down in favor of private, more reflective celebrations.

This comes after President Asif Ali Zardari urged the Hindu community to "celebrate the festival of Holi in a simple and restrained manner" this year. "While Pakistan takes pride in its religious and cultural diversity, the current circumstances call for moderation and reflection," Zardari said in a statement by the President's Secretariat. Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE and NSE Remain Closed on March 3 or March 4 for Holi 2026?

Presidential Appeal for Moderation of Holi Festival

President Asif Ali Zardari urged the community to limit public festivities, noting that while Pakistan takes pride in its cultural and religious diversity, the current geopolitical climate necessitates national cohesion. The appeal comes at a time when Pakistan is navigating a delicate security situation. Tensions have spiked following joint Israel-US airstrikes in Tehran that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to vows of retaliation and increased instability across the Gulf region.

Community Response and National Security

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council and a Member of the National Assembly, termed the President's request both "timely and responsible". He noted that during such critical times, the safety of citizens and national security must remain a shared priority. Following the presidential message, the Pakistan Hindu Council has begun reviewing its preparations for annual events across the country. Dr Vankwani has directed community representatives to exercise caution, avoid large-scale public events, and maintain full cooperation with local law enforcement and authorities. US Embassy Cancels Visa Appointments and Citizen Services in Pakistan Following Violent Protests Over Assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Regional Context and Security Concerns

The decision to scale back celebrations is deeply tied to the "war-like conditions" currently unfolding in the Middle East. With the assassination of high-ranking Iranian leadership and subsequent retaliatory strikes, countries in the region are on high alert. Clashes on Pakistan’s own western border and domestic protests following the international strikes have further strained the security apparatus. By opting for simpler celebrations, the Hindu community aims to prevent potential security lapses and stand in solidarity with the national effort to maintain order during a period of high regional uncertainty.

