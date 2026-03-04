Star Plus’ long-running flagship drama Anupamaa is set to undergo a significant narrative shift. According to an exclusive newsbreak by IWMBuzz.com Producer Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions has confirmed that the show will soon feature a time jump of approximately one year, redirecting the storyline from Ahmedabad to the scenic backdrop of Goa. ‘Anupamaa’s Viral ’Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’ Dialogue Sparks Reel Trend As Thousands of Creators Join In (Watch Videos)

Tragedy After Baby’s Birth

The upcoming twist comes at a time when the Shah and Kothari families are celebrating the birth of Prarthana’s child. However, current promos and production insiders suggest a "terribly mournful" event is on the horizon that will once again leave the titular character, Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly), at a lonely crossroads.

Anupamaa Faces Tragedy After Prarthana’s Death

While the current episodes show the families celebrating the arrival of a baby girl who notably shares a birthday with Anupamaa the happiness is expected to be short-lived. Reports suggest that Prarthana will suddenly die shortly after childbirth, becoming the catalyst for a major emotional upheaval. Her death is likely to shatter the fragile unity within the family, leaving Anupamaa surrounded by grief and isolation. The devastating loss will reportedly push her to leave her current environment and search for a fresh start. ‘Anupamaa’: Is Ronit Roy Replacing Sudhanshu Pandey As the New Vanraj Shah in Rupali Ganguly’s Popular Show? Here’s What We Know.

Anupamaa’s Goa Track To Bring Fresh Twist

The production team is currently finalising preparations for an extensive outdoor schedule in Goa. This isn't the first time the show has explored new locales Anupamaa’s journey has previously taken her to Mumbai and even the United States. The Goa track is intended to provide a "fresh look" and a new set of challenges as Anupamaa attempts to rebuild her life from "zero" in a completely different environment. Fans are eager to see if this new setting will also introduce new characters or bring back familiar faces from her past.

Sachin Tyagi in Talks for New Track

The leap is expected to be a one-year jump, though some reports suggest it could be slightly longer. In addition to the leap, IWMBuzz also reported on potential casting updates. Seasoned actor Sachin Tyagi, well-known for his long-standing role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Anupamaa. While his character details remain under wraps, his entry is expected to coincide with the post-leap narrative in Goa. The one-year jump is designed to allow the younger characters to age and to introduce fresh conflict following the exit of key figures. Fans are speculating whether this "lonely" phase in Goa will eventually lead to a reunion or a completely new romantic interest for the lead character.

