After receiving accolades at different film festivals, 'Dune' is now winning big at the 94th Academy Awards. Denis Villeneuve's directorial has just bagged four awards at the Oscars, which are currently being held at the Dolby Theatre. Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story at 94th Academy Awards.

Before the broadcast of the main ceremony, the Academy took to its official Twitter handle and announced that Dune has won the awards in 'Best Film Editing', 'Best Score', 'Best Sound', and 'Best Production Design' so far.'Dune' earned 10 nominations at the Oscars 2022. Oscars 2022: Dune Wins Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound at 94th Academy Awards.

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Dune has already won 4 #Oscars in the pre-show ceremony: -Best Editing -Best Score -Best Production Design -Best Sound Since 1950, about 40-50% of the movies that have won "Best Editing" have also won "Best Picture." Could Dune sweep this thing tonight? I'd be psyched about it! — David Chen (@davechensky) March 27, 2022

Now it remains to be seen whether the sci-fi film will take home more golden trophies or not. For the unversed, 'Dune' is adapted from Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic novel 'Dune'. It stars Timothee Chalamat and Jessica Ferguson in the lead roles.

