During the 94th Academy Awards, Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed sci-fi masterpiece Dune won four awards in the pre-telecast section of the show. It won Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound.

Dune has already won 4 #Oscars in the pre-show ceremony: -Best Editing -Best Score -Best Production Design -Best Sound Since 1950, about 40-50% of the movies that have won "Best Editing" have also won "Best Picture." Could Dune sweep this thing tonight? I'd be psyched about it! — David Chen (@davechensky) March 27, 2022

