Owaisi Writes to Amit Shah, Telangana Govt Regarding Discharge, Travel of Persons of Telangana Who Attended Markaz in Delhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MoS G Kishan Reddy and Chief Secretary to Telangana Government, Somesh Kumar regarding the discharge and travel of quarantined persons of Telangana who were present at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.Owaisi in his letter to Amit Shah wrote, In light of the Ministry of Home Affair's (MHA) recent notification now permitting migrants to return to their States, I (Owaisi) request that the concerned persons be discharged from the quarantine facilities and be issued a travel pass to return to TelanganaOwaisi also attached the names and details of the 38 persons along with the letter, for Amit Shah's perusal.The letter read, "I write to you regarding 38 persons from Telangana who were present at Nizamuddin Markaz and were quarantined in New Delhi since March 30, 2020. These persons are quarantined in the quarantine facilities in Narela Industrial Area, Sultanpuri Area, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Lok Nayak Hospital, Badarpur Secondary School and Mandoli."He continued stating, the concerned persons' family members have brought to our notice that all their diagnostic tests have been returned as "negative" and that they have completed their quarantine period but are still unable to return from New Delhi due to sudden, successive extensions of lockdown period, and the consequent absence of any inter-state means of transport.In this regard, Owaisi also requested the Chief Secretary of Telangana Government, Somesh Kumar stating that is important that the migrants should be allowed to safely return to their families in Telangana."I request that this matter is urgently taken up with the Union Government, and necessary steps are taken to ensure that they are issued with a pass to return to Telangana at the earliest," he wrote in the letter to Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)