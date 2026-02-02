The third fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up phase is currently underway at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This evening's encounter between Canada and Italy serves as a critical opportunity for both squads to test their depth and adapt to the traditionally spin-friendly conditions of the "Chepauk" surface. As of the evening of 2 February, the match has commenced under floodlights, following a day of high-intensity practice fixtures across India and Sri Lanka. Canada vs Italy Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

The fixture began at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT). As an unofficial warm-up, the match is not being tracked as a T20 International, allowing for greater tactical experimentation by both captains.

Italy, led by Wayne Madsen, won the toss and opted to bat first to give their top order maximum exposure to the Chennai heat and humidity. The Italian side features several notable names with experience in English county cricket, including JJ Smuts and Grant Stewart, who are expected to anchor the innings.

The focus for the Italian management today is to gauge how their batters handle the "sticky" nature of the Chepauk pitch, which often offers significant turn to slow bowlers as the game progresses.

For Canada, captain Saad Bin Zafar is utilising this match to rotate his extensive bowling department. Spinner Harsh Thaker and seamer Kaleem Sana have shared the new ball, looking to find early breakthroughs.

With Canada set to face heavyweights in the group stages, this match is a vital dress rehearsal for their defensive bowling strategies in the middle overs. The flexible rules allow Canada to test all 15 members of their squad, ensuring that their primary strike bowlers can be managed for workload while backup options gain match fitness.

Italy National Cricket Team Squad

Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Ali Hasan, Crishan Kalugamage, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca.

Canada National Cricket Team Squad

Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Nicholas Kirton, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal.