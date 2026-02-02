Italy Win by 10 Runs! Wow! Italy pull off a fine win. At one stage, Canada looked comfortable in chase of 157 but quick wickets meant the asking rate creeped up and Italy bowlers capitalised on that. This will give some confidence to the Italians as they head into first major ICC tournament.
Down to the last two overs now and Canada need 22 more runs to win. All eyes on Nicholas Kirton as he holds the key for Canada.
Italy have found their way back in this game with three quick wickets. Benjamin Manenti removed Navneet Dhaliwal, Ali Hasan accounted for Harsh Thaker and Shreyas Movva is run out. Canada have now lost half the side and now need 40 more runs in 24 balls at 10 rpo.
Canada need 66 more runs to win in 48 balls at an asking rate of 8.17 runs per over. Meanwhile, Nicholas Kirton has joined Navneet Dhaliwal in the middle as Canada look to chase down remaining runs.
Canada are off to a fine start after openers Yuvraj Samra and Dilpreet Bajwa put on a half-century stand. Yuvraj was the batsman to be dismissed as he made 33 off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Navneet Dhaliwal is the new batsman in.
A decent total on the board for Italy. JJ Smuts was a top scorer with 49 runs off 37 balls. Harry Manenti made a valuable contribution of unbeaten 33 off 24 balls. Do join us back for Canada's chase.
JJ Smuts is batting on 40 off 29 balls as Italy eye strong finish from here. He will be key for the Italian side in these last overs. And giving him company is Harry Manenti.
JJ Smuts 21 and Wayne Madsen are the two batsmen at the crease for Italy. Justin Mosca was dismissed in eighth over on an individual score of 22 runs.
End of Powerplay overs and this is turning out to be a good start for Italy, except for having one wicket; that too in the 6th over. Jaskarandeep Singh accounts for Anthony Mosca who scored 22 off 20 balls while Justin Mosca is batting on 20. JJ Smuts is the new batsman in for Italy.
Anthony Mosca and Justin Mosca are the openers for Italy. Meanwhile, Kaleem Sana opens the proceedings for Canada and he does well by giving away just two runs. Dilon Heyliger with the second over and he concedes 10 runs.
The third fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up phase is currently underway at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This evening's encounter between Canada and Italy serves as a critical opportunity for both squads to test their depth and adapt to the traditionally spin-friendly conditions of the "Chepauk" surface. As of the evening of 2 February, the match has commenced under floodlights, following a day of high-intensity practice fixtures across India and Sri Lanka. Canada vs Italy Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.
The fixture began at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT). As an unofficial warm-up, the match is not being tracked as a T20 International, allowing for greater tactical experimentation by both captains.
Italy, led by Wayne Madsen, won the toss and opted to bat first to give their top order maximum exposure to the Chennai heat and humidity. The Italian side features several notable names with experience in English county cricket, including JJ Smuts and Grant Stewart, who are expected to anchor the innings.
The focus for the Italian management today is to gauge how their batters handle the "sticky" nature of the Chepauk pitch, which often offers significant turn to slow bowlers as the game progresses.
For Canada, captain Saad Bin Zafar is utilising this match to rotate his extensive bowling department. Spinner Harsh Thaker and seamer Kaleem Sana have shared the new ball, looking to find early breakthroughs. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
With Canada set to face heavyweights in the group stages, this match is a vital dress rehearsal for their defensive bowling strategies in the middle overs. The flexible rules allow Canada to test all 15 members of their squad, ensuring that their primary strike bowlers can be managed for workload while backup options gain match fitness.
Italy National Cricket Team Squad
Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Ali Hasan, Crishan Kalugamage, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca.
Canada National Cricket Team Squad
Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Nicholas Kirton, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal.