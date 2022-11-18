Palghar, November 18: A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by three of his colleagues over a petty dispute in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kaman area of Vasai on Thursday evening, an official from Valiv police station said. The victim Jaynato Nimai Mandal, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was employed as a construction worker, he said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Throws Him Out of House, Forces Him To Sell His Parents Home; Accused Arrested.

The victim and three of his colleagues had quarreled over a petty dispute. In a fit of rage, the trio beat up the victim and one of them stabbed him to death, the official said. Mumbai Shocker: Local Goons Assault Youth with Iron Rods in Nalasopara (Watch Video).

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said. A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official added.