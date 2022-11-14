Mumbai, November 14: In an unfortunate incident, a man died by suicide after he jumped into Bhayandar creek in Thane district. As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Abhijit Kurdekar. In his complaint, Kurdekar's younger brother Pankaj alleged that his brother was harassed by his wife Nikita (30).

The incident came to light after Abhijit went missing. Police officials said that Pankaj received a call from Abhijit's colleague who said that his brother was absent from work for two days. Speaking to Mid-day, an officer from Navghar police station said, "Pankaj asked Nikita to report a missing complaint, but she refused to approach police and told him that she saw him in different places." Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

After not receiving much help from his brother's wife, Pankaj approached Navghar police station and registered a missing complaint on September 29. Following which, the police began their investigation. Senior inspector Milind Desai said, "We began the investigation and inquired with Nikita, but she misguided the police by giving false information. Nikita assaulted Abhijit and threw him out of the house along with his belongings on the night of September 17."

However, on November 5, the cops found Abhijit's body at Satpati beach in Vasai. Cops said that Pankaj identified his brother's body. Acting on Pankaj's complaint, the police booked Nikita, her mother Parwati Mulik and father Shankar Mulik. Later, the cops arrested Nikita post which she was sent to judicial custody.

During the investigation, cops learned that Abhijit and Nikita tied the knot in 2016. The two had a four-year-old daughter. In his complaint, Panjay said that his sister-in-law pressurised her brother to see their house and take her share in order to pay the loan of her new house. He also claimed that his brother used to inform him about their fights. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Shockingly, Pankaj said that his brother had spoken to him about ending his life. He even claimed that Nikita had filed false case against his brother and even used to quarrel with him after the two started living together. Pankaj stated that Nikita had even beaten up her brother in front of police. She had also pushed and hit cops who had come to resolve the matter.

