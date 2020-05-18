People Commute Through Delhi-Ghazipur Border Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): People on Monday were seen commuting through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid checking by police personnel during coronavirus lockdown.Trucks, cars and two-wheelers were seen at the border this morning.Meanwhile, a large number of migrant labourers reached Delhi-Ghazipur border. Buses are being arranged to take them to their native places.Heavy vehicular movement was also witnessed at Delhi-Gurugram border amid the lockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the police.The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

