Personnel Ministry Asks Employees to Refrain from Spreading Coronavirus Rumour

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued an advisory to all its employees on Monday, asking them to refrain from spreading any rumour about the coronavirus and take all precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The advisory was issued after a rumour started circulating that in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), a room partner of one Vikas Meena, an assistant section officer posted in the All India Services division, was infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and consequently, the virus might have spread further.

Meena's room partner was found to be diagnosed with typhoid and Meena had no health problems, the ministry said in a statement.

"Needless to mention that all precautions should be taken to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, but it is also important that no rumour should be spread about COVID-19, which creates unnecessary panic among the employees.

"In view of the above, all the officers and staff in the department are requested that while taking all precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, they should refrain from spreading any rumour about the virus," it added.

